Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.62 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,674 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -191.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -535.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

