Gregory Jackson Sells 4,568 Shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Chairman Gregory Jackson sold 4,568 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $148,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 60,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,265. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.92 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 279,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 81,857 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Caxton Associates LLP raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 255,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

