Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading 26.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) traded up 26.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 401,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average session volume of 70,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.