Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) SVP Brian Dowd Sells 2,025 Shares

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $223,074.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,699.60. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Granite Construction Price Performance

GVA stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $112.16.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $21,966,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $21,490,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter worth about $24,812,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,579,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 106.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 472,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 243,875 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

