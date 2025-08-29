Grafton Street Partners Fund LP Takes $6.72 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Grafton Street Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 5.2% of Grafton Street Partners Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $4,236,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4%

TSM opened at $238.42 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.47 and a 200-day moving average of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

