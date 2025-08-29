Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Pool by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Pool by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 255,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Pool Stock Down 0.9%
POOL stock opened at $314.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.07. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.21.
Pool Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.14.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
