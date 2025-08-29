Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Sells 12,000 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lowered its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.92.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Down 1.0%

SO stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

