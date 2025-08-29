Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.0% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $578,100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Citigroup by 2,230.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7,899.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,430,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $97.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

