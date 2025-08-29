Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 86.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 64.5% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 9.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $11,843,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,382,465. This trade represents a 19.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,173.25. The trade was a 70.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 731,705 shares of company stock worth $138,296,322. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $219.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

