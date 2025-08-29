Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New $417,000 Investment in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 39,051,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,318,000 after buying an additional 9,258,040 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $263,449,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,092,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,816,000 after buying an additional 5,092,504 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $217,979,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

