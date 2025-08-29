Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $252,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $2,308,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 45.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9%

DB stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

