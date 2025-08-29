Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Boosts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $77.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of -135.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.