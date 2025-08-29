Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 333.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

