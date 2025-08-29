Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,480 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for approximately 5.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.39% of Globus Medical worth $39,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 145.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,007.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 932.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 46.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $61.16 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

