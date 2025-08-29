Glenn Fusfield Sells 13,374 Shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Fusfield sold 13,374 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $299,845.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,488.50. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Fusfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Glenn Fusfield sold 22,192 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $497,100.80.

On Monday, August 25th, Glenn Fusfield sold 21,739 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $498,040.49.

On Thursday, August 21st, Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $498,612.12.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Glenn Fusfield sold 6,060 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $131,744.40.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Glenn Fusfield sold 4,597 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $99,846.84.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Glenn Fusfield sold 22,841 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $499,989.49.

On Monday, August 18th, Glenn Fusfield sold 4,528 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $100,023.52.

On Monday, August 18th, Glenn Fusfield sold 13,586 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $299,571.30.

On Friday, August 15th, Glenn Fusfield sold 4,625 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $100,085.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Glenn Fusfield sold 9,237 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $199,796.31.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSW opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.38.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $240.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. OneSpaWorld’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,005.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

