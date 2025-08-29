GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,387 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $8,235,030. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of GILD opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

