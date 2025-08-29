GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,293,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $183.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $183.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

