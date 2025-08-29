GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 567.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MUB opened at $104.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.53.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.