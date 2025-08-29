GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $2.79 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

