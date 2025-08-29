GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,211.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,961.42. This represents a 1.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $39,185.34. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,102.90. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $179.43 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.72.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 129.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.91.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

