GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Transdigm Group makes up 1.5% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,398.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,497.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,417.20. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,452.15, for a total transaction of $4,646,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,310. This trade represents a 48.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,932 shares of company stock worth $96,378,273 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,624.69.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

