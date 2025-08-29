GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,418,000 after buying an additional 777,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after buying an additional 506,430 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,628,000 after buying an additional 199,413 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $113,547,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,449,000 after buying an additional 185,002 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,400. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,792 shares of company stock valued at $38,623,130. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 4th. William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $858.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $769.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $674.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.