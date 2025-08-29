GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,875 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 140,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

