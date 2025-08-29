GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in CME Group Inc. $CME

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Tema Etfs LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 146.2% in the first quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,429,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $266.77 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.75 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

