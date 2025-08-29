GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BABA opened at $119.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Arete lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

