Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 2,035 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34,578.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,011 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $279,582,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $324.94 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $326.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.06.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,260 shares of company stock valued at $138,125,545 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

