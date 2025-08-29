Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $891,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

