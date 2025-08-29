Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 71 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 583,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,090,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,989,000 after acquiring an additional 208,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,325,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,103 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,181 shares of company stock worth $18,761,172. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.63. The company has a market cap of $364.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

