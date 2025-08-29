Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 674 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF $TAXF

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.13% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAXF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

