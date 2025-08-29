Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1,123.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Generac by 42.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Generac by 357.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,525.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

Generac Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $187.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

