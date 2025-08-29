GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $634.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.15. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.35 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Glj Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

