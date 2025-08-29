Gartner, Inc. $IT Position Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Gartner were worth $185,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $4,934,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $247.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.58 and its 200-day moving average is $400.42. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $584.01.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

