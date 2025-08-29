GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Evercore ISI

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.15. GAP has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

