GAP (NYSE:GAP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

GAP stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. GAP has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.15.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAP. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $4,953,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth $1,971,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth $12,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter worth $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

