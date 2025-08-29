Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,000 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Featured Articles

