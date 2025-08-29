Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,765 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $127,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $153,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $57.74.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

