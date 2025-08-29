Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Evolent Health, Inc $EVH

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 18.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 291.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Evolent Health, Inc has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $444.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

