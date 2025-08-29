Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,870,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,907,000 after purchasing an additional 583,940 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $54,929,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 375,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,874. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.85.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average of $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

