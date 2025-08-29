Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 78.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.58.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

