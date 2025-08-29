Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.26% of i3 Verticals worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals
In other i3 Verticals news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 6,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $218,916.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,295.56. This trade represents a 63.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals Price Performance
Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than i3 Verticals
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.