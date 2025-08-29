Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.26% of Stratasys worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 102.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,197,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,491 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 84.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,130,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 977,403 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $4,097,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Stratasys by 236.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 390,420 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $2,165,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $11.23 on Friday. Stratasys, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

