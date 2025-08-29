Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 9,000 Shares of Limoneira Co $LMNR

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.11% of Limoneira worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 1,423.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 3,345.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Limoneira to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Limoneira Co has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -214.29%.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

