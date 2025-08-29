Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 11,400 Shares of Olin Corporation $OLN

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 12,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 160.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Olin by 188.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,070.89. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $22.84 on Friday. Olin Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -190.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

