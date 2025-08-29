Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF $LOPP Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.29% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Price Performance

LOPP opened at $32.23 on Friday. Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

