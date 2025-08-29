Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in News were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 145,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of News by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in News by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after buying an additional 108,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on News

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.