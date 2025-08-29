Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,032,000 after buying an additional 72,913 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE HUBB opened at $445.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.39 and its 200-day moving average is $384.62. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $481.35.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.