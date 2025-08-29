Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Ducommun worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCO opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%.The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCO. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

