Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after buying an additional 4,793,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,431,000 after buying an additional 1,086,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.