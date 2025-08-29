Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $366.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.