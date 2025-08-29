Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.3% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,193,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,244,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,175,000 after buying an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,133,000 after buying an additional 751,541 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,225,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,989,000 after buying an additional 168,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,326,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,443.35. The trade was a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,142,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 67,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,346,639.49. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $4,464,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Woodward to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.11.

Woodward Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WWD opened at $249.30 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $267.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.32.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

